German visit offers preview of JSS design 

The German Navy’s lead Berlin-class replenishment ship, FGS Berlin (A1411), arrived for a visit to Halifax on August 27 following operations with His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) William Hall and allies as part of Operation Nanook. While in port, FGS Berlin hosted a reception for local officials, dignitaries, and members of the naval community.

The Berlin-class design is also the basis for Canada’s new Joint Support Ships, the future HMCS Protecteur and HMCS Preserver, currently under construction at Seaspan Shipyards in Vancouver. These multi-purpose vessels, the longest and heaviest ever built in Canada, will provide fuel, ammunition, food, spare parts, and other supports to help expand the reach and capability of Canadian and allied task groups at sea. HMCS Protecteur is currently preparing for sea trials, with delivery to the Royal Canadian Navy now planned for early 2026.