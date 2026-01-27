German Navy set to utilize Canadian Combat Management System

By Trident Staff

The German Navy is planning to adopt a key piece of Canadian naval technology, marking a milestone in the growing defence partnership between the two countries. Under a new $1 billion agreement, Germany will integrate Lockheed Martin’s Canadian‑developed Combat Management System 330 (CMS 330) into its fleet.



The CMS 330 was first developed for the Royal Canadian Navy’s Halifax-class frigates and has been in service with Canada and allied navies for more than 25 years.

CMS 330 provides real-time situational awareness by integrating shipboard sensors, weapons and communications, delivering what Lockheed Martin calls “an ecosystem that integrates best-in-industry capabilities, through our open architecture and integration approach to delivering performance aligned with our Customers’ requirements.”

Germany recently entered a $1 billion contract with Lockheed Martin for use of the CMS 330, facilitated by the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC).

The federal government states that the collaboration between the German and Canadian navies through the use of this system will help both countries by strengthening security and providing opportunities for economic innovation and growth.

In a Global Affairs Canada press release, International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu called the deal a “landmark agreement between Canada and Germany [showcasing] the strength of Canadian innovation, as well as our commitment to global security.”

“(The agreement) is a testament to our world-class defence technologies and the value of government-to-government partnerships,” he said.

Lockheed Martin General Manager, Glenn Copeland also expressed pride “that our combat management system CMS 330 has been selected by the German Navy.”





“This decision underscores the global relevance of Canadian defence innovation and our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance interoperability and mission effectiveness,” the press release reads.

The news follows a previous agreement on maritime security cooperation between Canada, Norway and Germany in July 2024, which The Hague, Netherlands and Denmark joined at the NATO Summit a month later.

In October 2024, the federal government signed onto a contract with Lockheed Martin that renewed the Combat System Integration In-Service Support (CSI ISS) for the Halifax-class frigates. The contract ensures that CMS 330 will continue to be in use on Halifax-class frigates until March 2034, with additional 1-year option periods up to 2047.

As a workhorse of the Royal Canadian Navy, the Halifax-class frigates continue to serve a vital role on both coasts as they age, and are set to remain in service through the 2030s and the introduction of the new River-class Destroyers.