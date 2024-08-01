Gen Jennie Carignan appointed as new CDS

General Jennie Carignan (left), Governer General and Commander in Chief Mary Simon (middle) and General Wayne Eyre (right) sign the certificates at the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) Change of Command Ceremony at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa on July 18. Incoming CDS Gen Carignan is the recipient of the Meritorious Service Medal and the Meritorious Service Cross and has been invested as Commander of the Order of Military Merit. She brings experience as the former Commander of two different Combat Engineer Regiments, the Royal Military College Saint-Jean and the 2nd Canadian Division, and most recently served as the Canadian Armed Forces Chief of Professional Conduct and Culture.

The Chief of the Defence Staff, Canada’s highest-ranking military officer is responsible for advising the government, providing strategic leadership to the CAF, and ensuring military readiness and effectiveness to defend Canada’s interests at home and abroad.