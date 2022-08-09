Gagetown takes soccer trophy after nail-biting final / Gagetown remporte le trophée du football après une finale très serrée

Gagetown takes soccer trophy after nail-biting final

By Ryan Melanson,

Trident Staff

Canadian Armed Forces soccer is back after a two year hiatus, and if the fierce competition at the recent Men’s Regional Championship is any indicator, our athletes were more than ready to get back on the field.

Teams from CFB Halifax, 14 Wing Greenwood and 5 CDSB Gagetown converged on the Burnside All Weather Sports Field in Dartmouth from August 2-4 for the event.

After a round-robin format for the opening days, Gagetown defeated Greenwood 5-1 in a semi final match on the morning of August 4, setting up the final against the Halifax Mariners later that afternoon.

The championship game, played in scorching mid-afternoon heat, stayed tied 0-0 through 90 minutes of regulation time and an additional 30 minutes of extra time before moving into a penalty shootout that saw Gagetown take the victory. Though scoreless, the match was anything but boring, with plenty of physical action, scoring chances on both sides, and emotions running high on both benches.

Sgt Ryan Pittman, Gagetown’s team captain, said he was extremely proud of his players, who had a difficult tournament schedule and played a grueling 390 minutes of highly competitive soccer over two days.

“We’ve got 17 guys here who absolutely put their heart and soul on the line this week. Things are busy and we all worked hard just to be here. We knew what we had to do to win, but it was very tough.”

The win means Gagetown has earned the right to represent the Atlantic Region at the CAF National Soccer Championship, set for September 26 – October 1 in Kingston, Ontario. Sgt Pittman is no stranger to the national tournament, and said he’s looking forward to poaching some of Halifax’s best to bolster the Atlantic team in Kingston.

“Halifax put up a real fight for us, these were both great teams and we came out on top,” he said.

Gagetown remporte le trophée du football après une finale très serrée

Par Ryan Melanson,

L’equipe Trident

Le soccer des Forces armées canadiennes est de retour après une pause de deux ans, et si la compétition féroce du récent Championnat régional masculin est un indicateur, nos athlètes étaient plus que prêts à retourner sur le terrain.

Des équipes de la BFC Halifax, de la 14e Escadre Greenwood et de la BS 5 Div CA Gagetown ont convergé vers le Burnside All Weather Sports Field à Dartmouth du 2 au 4 août pour l’événement. Après un tournoi à la ronde les premiers jours, Gagetown a battu Greenwood 5 à 1 dans un match de demi-finale le matin du 4 août, préparant la finale contre les Mariners de Halifax plus tard dans l’après-midi.

Le match de championnat, disputé sous une chaleur accablante en milieu d’après-midi, est resté à égalité 0-0 après 90 minutes de temps réglementaire et 30 minutes supplémentaires de prolongation, avant de se terminer par une séance de tirs au but. Bien que sans but, le match était tout sauf ennuyeux, avec beaucoup d’action physique, des chances de marquer des deux côtés, et des émotions fortes sur les deux bancs.

Le sergent Ryan Pittman, capitaine de l’équipe de Gagetown, a déclaré qu’il était extrêmement fier de ses joueurs, qui avaient un calendrier de tournoi difficile et ont joué 390 minutes de soccer hautement compétitif sur deux jours.

« Nous avons 17 gars ici qui ont absolument mis leur cœur et leur âme sur la ligne cette semaine. Le travail a été chargé et nous avons tous travaillé dur juste pour être ici. Nous savions ce que nous devions faire pour gagner, mais c’était très difficile. »

Grâce à cette victoire, Gagetown a gagné le droit de représenter la région de l’Atlantique au championnat national de soccer de la CAF, qui aura lieu du 26 septembre au 1er octobre à Kingston, en Ontario.

Le Sgt Pittman est un vétéran du tournoi national et a déclaré qu’il avait hâte de débaucher certains des meilleurs joueurs de Halifax pour renforcer l’équipe de l’Atlantique à Kingston.

« Halifax s’est vraiment battu contre nous, ils avaient une grande équipe et nous sommes sortis vainqueurs », a-t-il déclaré.