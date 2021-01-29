News Photo

Future HMCS Max Bernays moves outdoors

IRVING SHIPBUILDING

The latest milestone moment for the RCN’s third Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) took place on January 23, with two mega-blocks of the future HMCS Max Bernays rolled out of Irving Shipbuilding’s assembly hall to be joined together. The centre and stern mega-blocks of the ship are now dockside, and will soon be joined by the final bow mega-block. The company noted this is the first ship of the AOPS program to have propellers installed indoors prior to leaving the assembly hall, putting it on a shorter timeline to completion.

 

 