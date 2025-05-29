Fun and prizes await at DND Family Days 2025

By PSP Halifax

This year’s edition of DND Family Days is almost here! On May 30 and 31, we welcome Defence Team members and their families to His Majesty’s Canadian Dockyard for two days of fun, food, entertainment, and community connection, all with a Spring Carnival twist to help celebrate the season in style.

Thousands are expected to attend, with activities and attractions spread across the site. Thanks to the support of our sponsors and partners, Family Days remains one of the largest and most anticipated events on the calendar for Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Halifax.

And if prizes are what you’re after, be sure to grab a draw ticket when you arrive! Each day, dozens of giveaways will be handed out, everything from bicycles and gift cards to travel and hotel packages, event tickets, and home goods. Just make sure you’re nearby when the winners are called at 2 p.m. each day. You must be present to claim your prize.

Family Days wouldn’t be what it is without Sobeys, our longtime Presenting Sponsor. Their support touches every part of the event, and they’ll once again be hosting the always-popular cookie-decorating booth. Our Platinum Plus sponsor, Irving Shipbuilding, will also be back with their Children’s Entertainment Zone – a one-stop spot for some of the site’s best inflatables and activities.

Of course, they’ll be joined by plenty of other guests at the Dockyard. More returning sponsors for this year include:

Giant Tiger – Stop by their colourful booth to experience a celebration of Canadian pride.



Glow The Event Store – Glow brings the dockyard to life with a huge assortment of inflatable rides, games, and other activities.

Halifax Mooseheads – Hockey fans of all ages can test their skills at the mini rink, with activities hosted by Halifax’s hometown team.

Dairy Farmers of Nova Scotia – Among the snacks and treats on offer at Family Days will be complimentary frozen yogurt, complete with a build-your-own topping bar.

Commissionaires Nova Scotia – Learn more about Ring Home Security Systems with live demonstrations, and enter for your chance to win one in a free draw.

Greenfoot Energy Solutions – Enter to win a free heat pump, spin the prize wheel for fun giveaways, and don’t be surprised if your little one walks away with a Yeti teddy.

270 West Consulting – Try out the 360 photobooth and feel like a star!

CBC Kids – Canada’s national public broadcaster is back with interactive activities for young children. Gary the Unicorn, CBC’s newest character, will be on site to meet fans.

Harbour Hopper – Back by popular demand! This iconic amphibious vehicle will be offering free rides into the harbour on both Friday and Saturday. It’s a one-of-a-kind way to experience the Dockyard.

Alongside all the fun, Family Days also gives CAF families a unique opportunity to step inside a secure military environment that’s normally off-limits. Ship tours, equipment displays, and appearances from various CAF units help create connections between the Defence community and the work being done behind the scenes every day.

Join us as we celebrate our Defence community at our signature annual event. For the latest updates, visit cfmws.ca/halifax/in-your-community/family-days.

Family Days Shuttle Schedule

A free shuttle service will be available on Friday, May 30, to help guests get to and from the Family Days site at HMC Dockyard. Pickups will be offered from three locations:

Shearwater Gym (front parking lot): 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m.

Windsor Park MFRC (front parking lot): 10:45 a.m., 11:55 a.m., 12:40 p.m.

Stadacona Base (front of CTSF Building, S-120): 10:55 a.m., 12:05 p.m., 12:50 p.m.

All shuttles will drop off at the HMC Dockyard parking lot. Return trips to the original pickup locations depart the Dockyard at 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m.

Please note: No shuttle service will be provided on Saturday, May 31, as parking will be available on-site.