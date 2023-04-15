From the archives: Sail-past marks Naval Reserve 75th anniversary

In the summer of 1998, Maritime Forces Atlantic marked the 75th anniversary of Canada’s Naval Reserve with a special sail-past in Halifax harbour. The photo above shows HMCS Kingston leading her four sister ships – Glace Bay, Goose Bay, Shawinigan and Moncton – out of the harbour. The inset photo shows RAdm Duncan Miller, centre, then Commander of Maritime Forces Atlantic, with the Formation Chief at the time, CPO1 Earle Corn (left).

The sail-past was made more significant by the involvement of the newly commissioned Kingston-class vessels. Supplying trained crews to the 12 ships, which were commissioned from 1996-1999, was considered one of the primary roles for the Naval Reserve at the time, making their ongoing construction and delivery a central theme of the 75th anniversary celebrations.