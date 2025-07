A Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter, from HMS Prince of Wales, landed aboard HMCS Ville de Québec for refueling in the Mediterranean Sea. Royal Navy members, along with members of Ville de Québec’s embarked Helicopter Air Detachment, are seen securing the helicopter to the flight deck. Ville de Québec continues to sail with the UK-led Carrier Strike Group as part of its Operation Horizon deployment, and most recently participated in Exercise Talisman Sabre, hosted by the United States and Australia.