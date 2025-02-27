Forging Antarctic ties: HMCS Margaret Brooke meets with Argentinian allies

While alongside Buenos Aires, Argentina in early February as part of an ongoing Operation Projection – South America deployment, members of His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Margaret Brooke met with staff at the Argentine Joint Antarctic Command (Comando Conjunto Antártico), including Commodore (Cmdre) Maximiliano Mangiaterra, the unit’s commanding officer. Cmdre Mangiaterra shared his extensive knowledge of Antarctic operations, drawing from 15 seasons of experience navigating the challenging waters of the White Continent. His insights reinforced the importance of preparation and collaboration for a safe and effective deployment.

The visit underscored the partnership between Canada and Argentina and highlighted the broader spirit of international cooperation fostered through the Antarctic Treaty System. The ship’s command team was joined by Cmdre Jacob French, Commander Canadian Fleet Atlantic, while in Argentina.

HMCS Margaret Brooke arrived at the Buenos Aires Naval Station after other recent port stops in Uruguay, Brazil, and Barbados as the ship made its way along the east coast of South America. The deployment marks a significant milestone for the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN). Margaret Brooke is set to be the first RCN ship to circumnavigate South America, as well as the first to visit Antarctica and navigate within the Antarctic Circle.

HMCS Margaret Brooke is also hosting a team of 15 Canadian scientists from government agencies and universities during Op Projection. These researchers will conduct maritime and terrestrial studies, furthering scientific knowledge of the Antarctic environment.