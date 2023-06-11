Follow HMCS Oriole this summer

Follow Oriole this summer as it visits cities along the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway
By RCN
This summer His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Oriole is visiting communities along the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway, bringing the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) to Canadians as part of this year’s Great Lakes Deployment. The ship will be open to visitors, so come on down and tour the RCN’s tall ship!
Check the schedule below for more details and to see if Oriole is visiting a city near you. Schedule is subject to change.
Summer 2023 Port visits
|City
|Arrival
|Departure
|Charlottetown
|July 15
|July 18
|Gaspé
|July 21
|July 24
|Saguenay
|July 28
|July 31
|Québec
|August 3
|August 6
|Montréal
|August 7
|August 10
|Brockville
|August 12
|August 14
|Kingston
|August 14
|August 17
|Port Dalhousie
|August 18
|August 21
|Amherstburg
|August 25
|August 28
|Sarnia
|September 1
|September 5
|Hamilton
|September 9
|September 14
|Toronto
|September 15
|September 18
|Trois-Rivieres
|September 22
|September 25
|Charlottetown
|September 28
|October 1