News

Follow HMCS Oriole this summer

His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Oriole ship’s company prior to departure on an Atlantic Canadian Tour on May 30.
MONA GHIZ

Follow Oriole this summer as it visits cities along the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway

By RCN

This summer His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Oriole is visiting communities along the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway, bringing the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) to Canadians as part of this year’s Great Lakes Deployment. The ship will be open to visitors, so come on down and tour the RCN’s tall ship!

Check the schedule below for more details and to see if Oriole is visiting a city near you. Schedule is subject to change.

Summer 2023 Port visits

City Arrival Departure
Charlottetown July 15 July 18
Gaspé July 21 July 24
Saguenay July 28 July 31
Québec August 3 August 6
Montréal August 7 August 10
Brockville August 12 August 14
Kingston August 14 August 17
Port Dalhousie August 18 August 21
Amherstburg August 25 August 28
Sarnia September 1 September 5
Hamilton September 9 September 14
Toronto September 15 September 18
Trois-Rivieres September 22 September 25
Charlottetown September 28 October 1

 