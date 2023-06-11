Follow HMCS Oriole this summer

Follow Oriole this summer as it visits cities along the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway

By RCN

This summer His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Oriole is visiting communities along the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway, bringing the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) to Canadians as part of this year’s Great Lakes Deployment. The ship will be open to visitors, so come on down and tour the RCN’s tall ship!

Check the schedule below for more details and to see if Oriole is visiting a city near you. Schedule is subject to change.

Summer 2023 Port visits