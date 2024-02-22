FMF Cape Scott wins 3-on-3 basketball tournament

By FMF Cape Scott

The team representing Fleet Maintenance Facility (FMF) Cape Scott came in first place during a base 3-on-3 basketball tournament this past November. The event was part of the MEGA Sports, a friendly competition between various MARLANT units, encompassing all the different sports played within the Canadian Armed Forces. Teams compete in various events throughout the year, and accumulate points based on performance. The team with the highest number of points are declared the winners at the end of the season.

“I’ve been pretty active in the sports community in the CAF for most of my career. I took this sports officer position to keep people engaged and show people we still had an active sports community,” says Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Benedict

Bravo Zulu FMF Cape Scott!