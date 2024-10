On Wednesday, September 18, Fleet Maintenance Facility Cape Scott (FMFCS) showed their support for the National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign (NDWCC) in the Halifax and Shearwater region by hosting their Year of the Dragon Charity Kick off BBQ. The event had live music, raffles, and a 50/50 draw. Bravo Zulu to FMFCS for your strong start to the 2024 NDWCC!