Flu season is here: get your flu shot

Attention, local CAF members! Canadian Forces Health Services Centre (Atlantic) has just released its seasonal influenza vaccine clinic schedule (Stadacona and Shearwater). These clinics are open to Regular Force, Reserve Force Class B (>180 days) and Class C members. Please note: Walk-in at the times specified in the clinic schedule; NO Appointment required! Only call Immunization Clinic if you are unable to attend clinic times available. It is strongly recommended that all CAF members and DND employees get immunized annually, especially this year as we continue to operate in a pandemic environment.