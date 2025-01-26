Flight Safety Roadshow at 12 Wing Shearwater

The annual Directorate of Flight Safety (DFS) visit and briefing to 12 Wing Shearwater, known as the “DFS Roadshow”, took place on January 16 at 12 Wing’s Sea King Club. Colonel Frank Gauvin, the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) current Director of Flight Safety, along with Chief Warrant Officer Sebastien Robichaud, delivered a series of presentations touching on incidents or accidents across the RCAF over the past year and other concerns related to the safe conduct of flying operations. The visit also provides a chance for the DFS team to meet with and hear questions and concerns from 12 Wing members.