Flag raisings mark Transgender Day of Visibility

On March 31, the Progress Pride flag was raised at CFB Halifax HQ, Admiral’s Gate, alongside HMC Ships, 12 Wing Shearwater and other shore establishments to mark the International Transgender Day of Visibility. This annual event celebrates transgender people and raises awareness of the discrimination they face worldwide.

Diversity in all of its forms – including gender – within our Defence Team contribute significantly to operational success. Personnel from diverse backgrounds, cultural experiences, and language skills can provide invaluable contributions to a wide array of operations at home and around the globe and to units like CFB Halifax that support these operations.