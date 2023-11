Flag raising marks Transgender Day of Remembrance

On November 20, local Defence Team members raised the Transgender Pride Flag at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax and 12 Wing Shearwater in support of Transgender Awareness Week and the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Transgender Awareness Week is observed annually from November 13 to 19 and leads up to the Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20 – a day to memorialize victims of transphobic violence. During this time, Defence Team members are encouraged to foster awareness about the experiences of trans and gender diverse people, learn more about inclusion and honour lives lost to transphobic violence.