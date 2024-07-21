Flag raising marks start of Halifax Pride Festival

Halifax Pride On the morning of July 18, members of the Atlantic Defence Team Pride Advisory Organization and local Defence Team members joined together at Base Headquarters (Stadacona S90) and 12 Wing main gate for flag raising ceremonies marking the start of theFestival.

The Intersex-Inclusive Pride flag was raised at these locations and aboard Royal Canadian Navy ships alongside HMC Dockyard and will remain raised for the duration of the festival, from July 18 to 28.

As we celebrate our 2SLGBTQI+ community members this Pride season, we also reflect on the past struggles, discrimination, harassment, and barriers faced by 2SLGBTQI+ communities. The more we learn about each other, the more we can find commonality, foster inclusion, and address biases and injustices.