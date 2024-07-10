Flag raising marks National Indigenous Peoples Day

On June 21, local Defence Team members, including the Atlantic Defence Indigenous Advisory Group (ADIAG), attended the National Indigenous Peoples Day (NIPD) flag-raising ceremony at CFB Halifax, where the Mi’kmaq Grand Council flag was raised. Each year, NIPD activities are organized across the country on June 21 to showcase the richness and diversity of First Nations, Inuit and Métis cultural expressions and stories.

To know more about local Indigenous-led events, activities, and initiatives, please email ADIAG at Halifax.daag@forces.gc.ca. Membership to the ADIAG – as well as all regional Defence Advisory Groups – is open to all military and civilian personnel.