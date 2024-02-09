Flag raising kicks off Black History Month

Master Sailor Jonathan Wright raised the Pan-African flag at Base headquarters during morning colours on February 1 to mark the start of Black History Month in Canada and African Heritage Month in Nova Scotia. The base team offered thanks to all who planned, participated in, and attended the ceremony, as well as special thanks to songwriter, musician, and producer Reeny Smith for her beautiful performance of the Black National Anthem, Lift Every Voice and Sing, and to Cadet CPO2 Cole Moore, from the Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps 305 Sackville, who joined us to raise the Canadian flag.