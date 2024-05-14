Flag raising in support of military kids

On April 23, local Defence Team members, families, and representatives from the Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre attended the first ever Teal Up for Military Kids flag raising ceremony at CFB Halifax headquarters. A flag raising also took place at the Shearwater main gate. Local Defence Team members also wore teal to show support for military children and the sacrifices that they make. In April, and all year long, we recognize the strength and resilience of children from military families!