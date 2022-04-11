“First selfie” from 1954 at Shearwater gym

This photo being referred to as the “first selfie” by staff at the Shearwater Fitness and Sports Centre shows members of the 1954 Shearwater Flyers football team from inside a huddle. It’s just one of a number of interesting photos and pieces of information included in a small historical display recently set up by PSP Halifax’s Wally Buckoski. Plans are for a full wall of history upstairs at the gym, with a smaller display downstairs covering the history of the building’s former bowling alley.



