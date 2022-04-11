This photo being referred to as the “first selfie” by staff at the Shearwater Fitness and Sports Centre shows members of the 1954 Shearwater Flyers football team from inside a huddle. It’s just one of a number of interesting photos and pieces of information included in a small historical display recently set up by PSP Halifax’s Wally Buckoski. Plans are for a full wall of history upstairs at the gym, with a smaller display downstairs covering the history of the building’s former bowling alley.
“First selfie” from 1954 at Shearwater gym
