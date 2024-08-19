First Naval Large Tugs arrive on West Coast

By Lookout Staff

The first two Naval Large Tugs (NLT), Canadian Forces Auxiliary Vessels (CFAV) Haro and Barkerville, arrived at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Esquimalt on July 25.

The tugs were unloaded and sent to Point Hope Shipyard in Victoria, where they will be brought up to operational state; this includes fueling and unbarring windows, among other preparations. Familiarization training for the Port Operations and Emergency Services Branch staff was set to commence on August 19 and last two weeks.

These powerful new vessels are part of a fleet of four being built as part of Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.

Naval Large Tug #1 Haro

This name references the Haro Strait, which connects the Straits of Georgia and Juan de Fuca, and is frequently transited by Royal Canadian Navy vessels proceeding north from Esquimalt.

Naval Large Tug #2 Barkerville

This name honours the Second World War-era Ville-class tug of the same name, which capsized and sank at the entrance of Bedwell Harbour, on December 17, 1945, while towing His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Hespeler to its mooring.

Key points:

60 tonnes of pulling force (compared to 18 tonnes from the Glen-class tugs).

Replacing two existing Glen-class tugs, Glendyne (YTB 640) and Glendale (YTB 641), along with the fire and rescue boat Firebrand (YTR 562).

Will support current and future RCN fleets on both coasts, including the six Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships, two Joint Support Ships, and 15 Canadian Surface Combatants.

These tugs will be essential for harbour operations, coastal towing, and firefighting. They’ll help maneuver larger ships, even in challenging weather conditions.

The new tugs are expected to be officially accepted by the Department of National Defence near the end of August. NLTs three and four, named CFAV Canso and Stella Maris, are currently scheduled to be delivered to Halifax in October 2025 and September 2026, respectively.