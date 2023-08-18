First Halifax International Fleet Week set for September 7-10

Maritime Forces Atlantic leadership joined government officials and others on board HMCS Sackville on August 15 to officially announce the program for the upcoming Halifax International Fleet Week. Canada’s Atlantic Fleet will be joined by ships participating in the coinciding Exercise Cutlass Fury, meaning service members from Canada, the United States, Germany, England, and France are expected to take part. The weekend will include public ship tours, CAF booths, an esprit de corps rugby match, and a series of musical performances on the waterfront and at participating venues in Halifax. For complete venue and schedule details visit www.hfxfleetweek.ca.