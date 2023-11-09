Fire Prevention Week at CFB Halifax Base HQ

On Tuesday October 10, employees from Base headquarters participated in a fire drill that ended with the reading of the National Fire Prevention Week proclamation. Fire Prevention Week is an annual awareness campaign that reinforces the critical importance of fire safety within our communities. A big thank you to our Base Fire Services Team for coordinating this event, to Cdr Foley for reading the proclamation, and to all others in attendance (including Sparky the Fire Dog!).

The Department of National Defence (DND) Fire Service in the Halifax region includes three fire halls located at His Majesty’s Canadian Dockyard, 12 Wing Shearwater and Canadian Forces Ammunition Depot Bedford. In addition to emergency response, the DND Fire Service conducts inspections, investigations, emergency medical services, rescue, public education, and emergency preparedness services.