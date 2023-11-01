Fallen CAF members remembered at Stalker 22 Memorial Hike

More than 40 participants hit the trails for the fourth annual Stalker 22 Memorial Hike, from Porters Lake to Shearwater, on October 19 alongside Canadian Armed Forces Sports Day. The event is a fundraiser for the Stalker 22 Memorial Fund, which ensures maintenance for the Stalker 22 Memorial and provides money for other initiatives. It’s also an opportunity for colleagues to gather and remember Capt Kevin Hagen, SLt Abbigail Cowbrough, Capt Brenden Ian MacDonald, MCpl Matthew Cousins, SLt. Matthew Pyke, and Capt Maxime Miron-Morin. The hike offered three different routes for participants, all ending at the memorial site at 12 Wing Shearwater.