Face of Base: Kate Chaput

By CFB Halifax

We are thrilled to introduce our first Face of Base Halifax of 2024: Kate Chaput! Kate works as a Budget Administrator in the Base Comptroller section. In this role she is responsible for reporting Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax’s allocation of funds, spending and revenue to Base Executive Services and Maritime Forces Atlantic headquarters.

Originally from Middle Sackville, Kate grew up in a military family which led her to a career at CFB Halifax. She studied architectural engineering at Nova Scotia Community College and is studying a Bachelor of Commerce this year at Saint Mary’s University to advance her finance career within the Royal Canadian Navy. She enjoys being a member of the Base Comptroller team and highly recommends a career at CFB Halifax. “For anyone looking for a busy yet rewarding career with an employer who encourages a healthy work-life balance, CFB Halifax is a great place to work!”

Beyond her routine duties, Kate was recently involved in the planning and execution of the Hauntings of the Admiralty House Escape Room in support of the National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign. She played a significant role in designing the escape room puzzles and assisting as a game master for several games.

Outside of work, Kate can be found rock climbing, playing Dungeons and Dragons, or reading from her ever-growing pile of books. She also has a black belt in Taekwondo.

Thanks, Kate, for all of your hard work and best of luck as you return to your studies!