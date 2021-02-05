Face of Base: Padre Capt Troy Dennis

By CFB Halifax Public Affairs,

Meet our newest Face of Base: Senior Base Chaplain Troy Dennis! Originally from Summerside, PEI, Capt Dennis joined the CAF in 2014, when he was posted to CFB Shilo. While in Manitoba, he became very involved in the community; leading church groups, playing trumpet in the Brandon community band and volunteering with United Way Centraide Canada. In 2019, he deployed to Latvia on Op REASSURANCE for six months. In Halifax since 2020, Capt Dennis feels truly honoured to serve our CFB Halifax Defence community. As a member of the MARLANT chaplain team, he is grateful to work with Base leadership to provide important insight and advice, always with the well-being of local Defence Team members in mind. “I inherited a great team and love working with them! I do all I can to make sure our chaplains have the resources, information and supports they need in order to support the Defence Team members under their care.”

Diversity and inclusion are also incredibly important to Capt Dennis, who is proud to be part of one of the most diverse chaplain teams in the CAF, with Christian, Jewish and Muslim members. The plurality of this team is one of its best assets, allowing it to support the Defence community here in Halifax.

As Capt Dennis reflects on the past year – a challenging and complicated one for all Canadians – he is amazed at how the CAF/DND community has banded together with incredible resilience and compassion. He also wants the Base community to know that chaplains (also known as padres) are available 24/7, on both sides of the harbour, and can be reached by calling 902-721-8660 (weekdays) or 902-427-7788 (evenings and weekends). If you or anyone you know in the CAF/DND community is in need of mental health support or a listening ear on any life topic (not just religious/spiritual ones), please reach out to Capt Dennis and his amazing team. Bravo Zulu, Capt Dennis. CFB Halifax wishes you the best for your tenure as Base Chaplain!