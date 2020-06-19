Face of Base: Missy Sonier

Meet our newest Face of Base, PSP Corporate Services Manager Missy Sonier! At PSP Halifax, Missy and her team are committed to helping those in uniform, along with their families, who are looking to live a healthier, more fulfilled life through various Morale and Welfare programs and services. Missy’s connection to the military is deep-rooted and is shown through her passion and her energy. Her father was a medic in the Second World War and a member of the Prince Edward Island Regiment. Missy was a member of the Air Cadets in high school and then went on to pursue her post-secondary education in Tourism and Hospitality. Missy’s desire to serve has been evident throughout her career. “One of the most rewarding things that I feel every day in doing my job is that I am exactly where my father always wished for me in a career,” Missy explained. For her, working at CFB Halifax is immensely rewarding. Thank you, Missy!