Face of Base HFX: LCdr Natalie Hiscock

LCdr Hiscock is the Base Comptroller at CFB Halifax where she and her team direct financial training, budget and risk management, among other financial services. LCdr Hiscock is all about building community and connections across different teams. “I’m from Newfoundland, so being a people person is very much one of my strengths. I love our people and I think they’re the greatest resource our organization has. Nobody does it all on their own, and I know if we support people and give them the opportunity, they’ll do amazing things.” After a busy year in her leadership position, LCdr Hiscock will be leaving Nova Scotia to return to Newfoundland this spring. Thank you for your leadership, LCdr Hiscock!