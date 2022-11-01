His Majesty’s Canadian Ships Kingston (seen here, far left) and Summerside took part in the UK-led NATO Exercise Joint Warrior in the English Channel from October 1-12. The biannual exercise saw 45 ships and submarines and 30 aircraft taking part, with sailors, soldiers and aircrew from, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The exercise was one of the final tasks for Kingston and Summerside as they wrap up their Operation Reassurance deployment and prepare to head back to Halifax.