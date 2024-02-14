Excellence in Health Promotion Award – who is your nominee?

By the Health Promotion team

Each year, Health Promotion Services sends out a request for nominees for our annual Excellence in Health Promotion Award. This award can be given to an individual, unit, or group who best exemplifies health promotion over several core areas (nutritional wellness, social/mental wellbeing, addiction awareness, and active living/ injury prevention).

It can also be awarded to an individual, group, or unit who has, or is, making significant contributions in the field of health promotion in their unit, on the base/wing/ship, or as part of a committee.

This individual or unit must be passionate and dedicated to health and wellness and embody the core values, beliefs, and ideals of health promotion. The ideal candidate has gone above and beyond in their efforts, whether through a project, initiative, or challenge that helps improve the capacity of others to improve their own health and wellness.

We want to hear about all the great things that are happening in our Defence Team community – and about the great people making it happen.

We are seeking nominations now for the person or people who contributed to a health and wellness culture in 2023; the deadline is March 31, 2024.

Visit https://cfmws.ca/halifax/hp-rep-network/excellence-in-health-promotion-nominations for more information and to view the Excellence in Health Promotion Annual Award Guide Book, which includes the nomination form, criteria, and information on past recipients