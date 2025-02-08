DWAO: Supporting women in STEM  

Supporting women in STEM

By Kim Roberge,

Civilian Co Chair, DWAO Halifax

As we move into 2025, supporting women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) in Canada is more important than ever. February 11 is that date that has been designated internationally to recognize Women and Girls in Science and one that we pause to reﬂect and move forward on. While Canada has made strides in promoting gender equality, women remain underrepresented in many STEM ﬁelds, holding only about 23% of STEM-related jobs. In a rapidly changing world where innovation and technological advancements are essential to our economy and society, ensuring that women have equal opportunities to contribute to these ﬁelds is not only a matter of fairness, but also of necessity.

Canada’s diversity is one of our greatest strengths, and something we can build upon. With women making up half of our population, it is crucial that they have the support and resources they need to succeed in STEM. Diverse teams produce more creative solutions, drive innovation, and tackle complex global challenges like climate change, healthcare disparities, and technological advancements. Yet without an inclusive and supportive environment, we risk limiting the perspectives and ideas that are essential for progress.

To close the gender gap in STEM, we must continue to invest in young girls and women at every stage of their careers. From encouraging girls to explore STEM subjects in school to providing mentorship opportunities and leadership roles in the workplace, we must create pathways that empower women to succeed. This includes focusing on and addressing biases that still exist in classrooms and workplaces and advocating for policies that ensure equal pay, opportunity, and representation.

Canada’s future success depends on the participation and leadership of women in STEM, and our support in those trades. With the increasing demand for skilled workers in ﬁelds like artiﬁcial intelligence, biotechnology, and clean energy, it’s critical that we foster a culture where women can thrive. Supporting women in STEM will not only beneﬁt individual careers but will drive innovation that beneﬁts all Canadians.

As we look to 2025 and beyond, let’s commit to breaking down barriers and building a more inclusive, innovative future for Canada—one where women in STEM play a central role in shaping what’s to come.

The Defense Women’s Advisory Organization (DWAO) Halifax will be holding a Women and Girls in STEM event in March. Planning is underway for the event and more details will be forthcoming soon. We would also like to recognize February 20 as Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day.

Watch DWAO emails and social media messaging for more details.