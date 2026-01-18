DWAO seeks civilian co-chair

By Trident Staff

The Defence Women’s Advisory Organization (DWAO) in the Halifax region is currently seeking nominations for its civilian co-chair position.

The DWAO volunteer membership works to assist in resolving any systemic issues that may be adversely affecting the DND and CAF’s ability to capitalize on the full contribution that women can make towards a strong, effective and representative DND and CAF.

Potential candidates are asked to send a brief bio (400 words maximum) to HALIFAX.DWAO@Forces.gc.ca by February 2, including qualifications and reasons why they are interested in the role.

For more information, contact the DWAO via email or visit https://halifax.mil.ca/assets/MARLANT_Intranet/docs/en/splash_page/dag-tors.pdf (DWAN only).