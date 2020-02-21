DWAO collecting menstrual hygiene product donations

Menstrual hygiene product donations sought from local Defence Team members

By PO1 Kasia Danigier

CFB Halifax, in cooperation with the Defence Women’s Advisory Organization (DWAO) Halifax, will be collecting menstrual hygiene product donations from members of the local Defence community from February 14 until March 11 to help combat “period poverty”.

The collection will be in conjunction with the National, “No Woman Without” collection taking place in other major Canadian cities. All products collected during the MARLANT campaign will help supply menstrual hygiene products to people across Nova Scotia who struggle to afford or access the supplies they need. All items collected will go directly to local organizations including The Marguerite Centre, Adsum for Women & Children and the Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre (H&R MFRC).

Donations of tampons, sanitary napkins (pads), menstrual cups, cloth menstrual pads and period panties in full, unopened boxes/consumer packaging are graciously accepted.

Donation boxes will be set up in the following locations starting on February 14:

Dockyard: MARLANT HQ (D201) main lobby; D206 main entrance; FMF Cape Scott main lobby; New Wave café.

Stadacona: Base Headquarters (S90) main lobby; Tribute Tower (S117) main lobby; Fleet School (S9, S15, S17, S37 & S82); Canadian Forces Health Services Centre Atlantic (S80) main lobby; Juno Tower (S90) main lobby/reception area.

Willow Park: TEME building (WL57) main lobby; Real Property Op building (WL7) main lobby.

Windsor Park: H&R MFRC (WP106) main reception area.

HMCS Scotian and DRDC.

Donations will also be accepted at the DWAO Halifax-hosted Defence Advisory Group Day event at Tribute Tower (Mr. Mac’s, room # 144) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 11.

Thank you in advance to all who donate to this worthwhile cause.