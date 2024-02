His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Margaret Brooke has made its first seizure of illegal drugs while deployed to Operation Caribbe in support of the United States-led counter-narcotics mission in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean. The ship assisted the U.S. Coast Guard in intercepting roughly 510 pounds of narcotics on February 4. The ship and crew departed on January 12 for the six-week deployment.