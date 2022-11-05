Dragon Boat race raises funds for NDWCC

On a gorgeous sunny day in mid-October, CFB Halifax and different units from MARLANT and Shearwater gathered at Lake Banook to take part in the NDWCC Dragon Boat Regatta! Participants of various skill levels and of different occupations under the banners of 12 Wing, Fleet Maintenance Facility Cape Scott, Naval Fleet School Atlantic, His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Ville de Québec, TRINITY and Canadian Forces Health Services Centre (Atlantic), along with two Base teams, loaded onto dragon-headed boats and raced as teams of 16 paddlers towards a finish line 200 meters down the lake – all in good fun and in support of this year’s charitable campaign!

Base Information Services (BIS) Halifax coordinated their efforts with Dragon Boat East to make the day a success: expert paddling and boating instructions were provided; safety protocols were in place and onshore entertainment and fundraising activities were organized. Personnel Support Program staff were also in attendance to help with the event, and representatives from United Way Halifax were on hand to provide members with campaign information and pledge materials. At the end of a heated race, the title of 2022 Base Dragon Boat Race Champions went to Fleet Maintenance Facility Cape Scott! Their trophy was presented by the Base Commander and local NDWCC Champion, Capt(N) Andy MacKenzie, who also participated in the race.

Defence Team members raised over $6,000 for the NDWCC with this FUNdraising activity! Bravo Zulu to the FMF Cape Scott team, to all participants and everyone who contributed to this important fundraising event!