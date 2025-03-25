Double volleyball gold for CFB Halifax

Both the CFB Halifax Mariners women’s and men’s volleyball teams brought home gold at their respective Canadian Armed Forces Atlantic Region Volleyball Championships, which were held back-to-back in February at 14 Wing Greenwood. The women’s team dominated the court in their gold-medal game, winning all three sets against the host team from 14 Wing, while the men’s team secured their title with a 3-1 victory over the Gagetown Warriors. With regional banners in hand, both squads now set their sights on the CAF National Championships at CFB Borden this spring. Bravo Zulu to all participants and best of luck to the Mariners as they prepare for nationals!