Don’t miss Bluenose Bienvenue : September 6, 2025

Bluenose Bienvenue : A family fun day for military members, Veterans, and their families – presented by Eastlink

By Don MacGillivray,

H&R MFRC

If you are new to the area or wishing to connect with other military community members or newly posted members, then this event is for you – kids will love the bouncy castle and activities, too!

On Saturday, September 6, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre (H&R MFRC) and our partners at 12 Wing Shearwater warmly welcome military members, veterans, and families to Bluenose Bienvenue at the Sea King Club & Shearwater Fitness, Sports and Recreation Centre. This is a great opportunity to connect with others who share the military lifestyle, as well as active local community organizations, groups and vendors, members of 12 Wing, and staff from your H&R MFRC.

We will have prizes, draws and free samples from more than 100 community groups and vendors present, including military organizations & static displays, entrepreneurs, defence advisory groups, pets, veteran organizations, sports teams, PSP community clubs, and more. We will have tons of fun booths and activities – go for a ride on the trackless train, learn about the best hiking locations in Nova Scotia, or treat yourself to something yummy from the Dairy Farmers of Nova Scotia (the first 360 people get a cold treat!), and a hot slice from Dominos. There will also be a free barbecue from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.!

If you’ve been looking for a way to connect to the local community and find somewhere you can volunteer, this is it! We have many groups and community organizations that would love to increase their volunteer base, and Volunteer Nova Scotia will help you do just that! Maybe you’re a single member, looking to meet people and engage in a new hobby? Cycling Nova Scotia, NS Arm Wrestling Association, Urban Trail Racing, the CFB Halifax Historical Recreation Club, and a full contact medieval combat club, the Halifax Citadels – are some of the options that could be for you!

Enjoy music by The Stadacona Band of the Royal Canadian Navy as they set the tone with their Jazz Combo and visit the numerous vendors on-site, including Mauvetoad Sewn, Saji’s Creations, and Simply Savoury Halifax. *Not all vendors carry Interact/Master Card, so we encourage you to have cash on hand too.

And that’s not all – some of the community partners in attendance include the HFX Tides & the HFX Wanderers, Shearwater Community Council, Halifax Public Libraries, Friends of McNabs Island Society, Caregivers Nova Scotia, Shearwater Aviation Museum, Shearwater Scuba Club, Shearwater Yacht Club, and others! The Discovery Centre will also be doing hands-on science; the kids won’t want to miss this!

Staff from the H&R MFRC will be on-site to chat about all our programs and services that aid military families in absences, relocations and transitions, as well as the Veteran Family Program, so please stop by our information tables and say hello! We have a huge range of services and programming that are ready to support your family.

To finish off the day and cool down, the Shearwater Fitness, Sports and Recreation Centre Pool will be open for a free, open swim from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., so pack your swimsuit!

We are grateful for the support from our presenting sponsor: Eastlink. We also want to thank 12 Wing, the Sea King Club & PSP for their support, as well as our Community Event Sponsor BMO, and all the in-kind sponsors such as Domino’s Pizza, Dairy Farmers of Nova Scotia, and Angus G Foods for helping us with this welcome for newly posted families to the area!

Follow us on social media (@hrmfrc) for ongoing updates and a complete list of vendors and community groups in attendance.

This event will run rain or shine. There is no cost to attend and no need to register.

Parking: Available at PSP Fitness & Sports and the Shearwater Flyers Arena.

Accessible parking is available. Please speak to one of our volunteers at the gate to request accessible parking.

For more information, please contact our Family Information and Referral team at 902-427-7788.