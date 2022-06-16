Do you have your CFOne Card?

Staff at the Stadacona Canex held a contest in May, seeing who could get the most customers to present their CFOne cards during checkout through the month. The lowest total went to Mr. Frank Beals, which lined him up to have buckets of water poured on him outside the store by colleagues and customers on June 7. Beals said the contest was all in good fun, and that staff had success through the month in altering customers to the benefits and discounts available through the CFOne card. The cards are available to all CAF members, DND and CFMWS employees, and other members of the wider military community, learn more here.