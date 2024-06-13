DND Family Days: 25 years of memories

By Trident Staff

A lot has changed at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax since the introduction of DND Family Days more than a quarter-century ago — there are new buildings, new ships, and plenty of new families who make up Halifax’s large defence community. What has stayed constant, however, is Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Halifax’s commitment to providing a great summer event for all ages.

Join us for the 25th edition of DND Family Days June 21 – 22 inside HMC Dockyard. The entrance at Rainbow Gate opens at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 21 and at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22.

“We have families who have been with us since our very first year, who are still coming back and enjoying our event. We know this means a lot to people and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back for a great year,” said Missy Sonier, Corporate Services Manager for PSP Halifax and a key organizer for Family Days.

As always, expect games, mascots, face-painting, inflatables and other activities for the young crowd, along with food and drink, live entertainment (courtesy of the Stadacona Band’s pop/rock group, Boarding Party), informative sponsor booths, and great prizes.

Our Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) partners will also be on site with displays and demonstrations, including RHIB rides and tours of the Royal Canadian Navy’s tall ship, HMCS Oriole!

A few additional highlights to keep in mind:

Prizes

Be sure to keep the stub on your bracelets and drop them at the PSP Entertainment Tent before the draws at 2 p.m. each day! Prizes include:

Great trips from WestJet and VIA Rail Canada

Grocery shopping spree gift cards from our longtime partners at Sobeys

Additional gift cards from Tim Hortons, CANEX and others

Airmiles packages, courtesy of BMO

Plenty of Bicycles from Canadian Tire

Tool packages, heat pumps, YETI coolers, and more!

Harbour Hopper

All aboard Halifax’s most popular boat tour for a fun, fast-paced adventure by land and sea! The Harbour Hopper will be on site for both Friday and Saturday. Tickets will be available at the Harbour Hopper tent — get them while they last!

Passport

Be sure to take part in our Kids Passport Hunt for your chance to win a $100 Toys r’ Us shopping spree. Just visit the locations, collect your stamps and drop your passport at the welcome tent to enter the contest!

H&R MFRC

Come by the Halifax and Region Military Family Resource Centre tents for family activities, contests, and giveaways! There will also be a lactation space, changing station and a Family Chill Zone with a quiet/sensory-reduced area for when you and the kids need a bit of a break.

GLOW Fun Zone

Located behind HMCS Scotian, this is where you will find our huge collection of inflatable rides and attractions for your little ones — presented by Platinum Plus sponsor Irving Shipbuilding!

The event is not open to the public and is exclusively for our CAF, DND and CFMWS team members and their families. For entry to the Dockyard during Family Days, be sure to have your DND ID, Military Family ID or CFOne card ready to present.