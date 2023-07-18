DND aware of high call volumes at Canada Life

By DND

Canada Life Assurance Company became the administrator of the Public Service Health Care Plan (PSHCP) on July 1, 2023. The transition from Sun Life to Canada Life is a big undertaking, affecting 1.7 million federal service employees, Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members, federal retirees, and their eligible dependants.

Canada Life is working to complete the enrollment process for the remaining public servants, CAF members, and retirees who are not yet in the system. If your inquiry is not urgent, please consider waiting to contact Canada Life in a few weeks, so that those with urgent needs can get in touch with them quickly.

The Government of Canada is working with Canada Life to improve members’ experiences through this large-scale transition and Canada Life is taking immediate steps to reduce call centre wait times. This includes increasing the number of trained and security-cleared call centre agents. Defence Team members can expect to see progressive improvement throughout July and beyond.

If you’ve already completed your positive enrollment, you can obtain your new plan number at Your benefit card and plan number. You will need this number to submit a claim. Your Certificate number remains the same as it was with Sun Life. Your certificate number can also be found through the MyGCPay platform.