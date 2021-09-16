Devoted WENGTECH crowned west coast Sailor of the Year

By Peter Mallet,

The Lookout Staff

An HMCS Regina sailor says her passion for life and career is the reason behind her recent Maritime Forces Pacific (MARPAC) Sailor of the Year award.

S1 Marianne Mojica, a Weapons Engineering Technician, said the award came as a complete surprise, partially because she joined the navy less than three years ago, and because she has yet to be deployed.

It was presented by Cdr Landon Creasy, Regina’s Commanding Officer, and Geraldine Hinton of the British Columbia Government House Foundation on June 21. Also in attendance was CPO1 Carl Dixon, Regina’s Coxswain.

“S1 Mojica is one of the hardest working people I have ever met; she does her work with devotion and eagerness,” says CPO1 Dixon.

The 27-year-old sailor joined the Canadian Armed Forces in January 2019. She was already technically adept with a background in electromechanical and mechanical engineering. After joining the navy she began work in Regina’s Combat Systems Engineering department, just the change she was looking for.

“I truly do enjoy it. The test of life is to adapt, to overcome, and expect the unexpected,” she says.

Besides her regular job, she is the editor of the ship’s newsletter, the Canteen manager, the Junior Ranks Mess Coordinator, and a bartender. She is also the ship’s representative for the National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign and participated in fundraising for Operation Freedom Paws Canada.

If that wasn’t enough, S1 Mojica is also a talented tenor saxophonist and member of the ship’s unofficial three-person band. She, along with baritone saxophonist MS Justin Grant and violinist S2 Bellosillo, make up the 3 Deck Band and entertain their shipmates with musical serenades at special events or in the mess.