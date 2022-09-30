Defence Team News Interview on Ex Ranger Tracker / Entrevue des Nouvelles de l’Équipe de la Défense au sujet de l’Ex Ranger Tracker

Geneviève Germano of Defence Team News recently interviewed Maj Charlie Ohlke and MCpl Jason Hunter about Exercise Ranger Tracker, which was held recently in celebration of the Canadian Rangers 75th anniversary. The transcript of the interview is below.

GG: In celebration of the Canadian Rangers 75th anniversary, 3 CRPG completed exercise Ranger Tracker, a 13 day freighter canoe voyage from Parry Sound in Georgian Bay to Ottawa. Today we’re joined by Major Charlie Ohlke and Master Corporal Jason Hunter, to tell us more about the historic expedition.

GG: Can you tell me a little bit about the exercise?

CO: Yes, exercise Ranger Tracker is an annual training exercise we do to confirm ground search and rescue skills. This year we’ve combined it with the 75th anniversary, bringing Rangers from up North to navigate the waterways of the South.

GG: And what some of the skills that the Canadian Rangers acquire over the course of the voyage?

CO: During the course of this voyage, we will be practicing safe watercraft skills, and we’ll be conducting first aid training for first responders.

GG: So, why is it important to develop watercraft skills specifically in northern Ontario?

CO: A significant portion of our ground search and rescue operations have an element of access by water, so it’s important for Rangers to understand how to safely operate watercraft in the North.

GG: And what would you say was the most challenging part of the exercise?

CO: One of the most challenging parts of exercise is definitely the crews working together, as we have Rangers from all over northern Ontario making new comrades, working together as a team on a single boat.

GG: So can you tell us a bit about the canoes, and why they’ve been selected for this exercise?

JH: The canoes are by Nor-West company, and they’re 24 feet long, made of wood, and they can carry a load of 5000 pounds. And they’re great for traversing wide open waters.

GG: And how has your experience been so far in the last 11 days?

JH: It’s been eye-opening and it’s also been positive. I’ve been having a great time out here. It’s a bit different from traveling in northern Ontario waters, and it’s different in southwestern Ontario waters. It’s been good, having a good time, learning new things learning how to travel around the buoys and through lift locks, rather than depending on the tide back home.

GG: Thank you so much for joining us today.

JH: Thank you. My pleasure.

Geneviève Germano de Nouvelles de l’Équipe de la Défense a récemment interviewé le Maj Charlie Ohlke et le Cplc Jason Hunter au sujet de l’exercice Ranger Tracker, qui a eu lieu récemment pour célébrer le 75e anniversaire des Rangers canadiens. La transcription de l’interview est ci-dessous.

GG : À l’occasion du 75e anniversaire des Rangers canadiens, le 3 GPRC a accompli l’exercice Ranger Tracker, un voyage en canot de fret de 13 jours allant de Parry Sound, dans la baie Georgienne, jusqu’à Ottawa. Aujourd’hui, nous accueillons le major Charlie Ohlke et le caporal-chef Jason Hunter, qui nous parleront davantage de cette expédition historique.

GG : Pouvez-vous me parler un peu plus de l’exercice?

CO : Oui. L’exercice Ranger Tracker est un exercice d’entraînement annuel que nous menons pour confirmer les compétences en recherche et sauvetage au sol. Cette année, parallèlement au 75e anniversaire, des Rangers de régions du Nord se sont rendus jusqu’aux voies navigables dans le sud.

GG : Et quelles sont des compétences que les Rangers canadiens acquièrent au cours du voyage?

CO : Au fil du voyage, nous mettrons en pratique des compétences sur le maniement sécuritaire d’embarcations, et nous présenterons une formation en secourisme à l’intention de premiers intervenants.

GG : Pourquoi importe-t-il de développer les compétences nautiques, en particulier, dans le Nord ontarien?

CO : Une proportion importante de nos opérations de recherche et sauvetage au sol nécessitent l’accès par l’eau; il est donc primordial que les Rangers comprennent la manœuvre sécuritaire d’embarcations dans le Nord.

GG : Et d’après vous, quel a été l’aspect le plus éprouvant de l’exercice?

CO : L’un des éléments les plus éprouvants de l’exercice est sans doute la collaboration entre les équipages, car des Rangers provenant d’un bout à l’autre du Nord ontarien rencontrent de nouveaux camarades et travaillent en équipe à bord d’un même bateau.

GG : Pouvez-vous donc nous parler un peu des canots. Pourquoi les a-t-on choisis en vue de l’exercice?

JH : Les canots sont de marque Nor-West et mesurent 24 pieds de longueur. Ils sont construits en bois et peuvent transporter une charge de 5 000 livres. Et ils sont excellents pour traverser de vastes eaux libres.

GG : Et comment trouvez-vous l’expérience des onze derniers jours, à présent?

JH : [L’expérience] a été révélatrice ainsi que positive. Je m’amuse bien ici. C’est un peu différent de la navigation dans les eaux du nord de l’Ontario, et c’est différent dans les eaux du sud-ouest de l’Ontario. Ça se passe bien, je m’amuse, j’apprends de nouvelles choses, comme naviguer autour de bouées et franchir des ascenseurs à bateau, plutôt que d’avoir à dépendre de la marée à la maison.

GG : Merci beaucoup de vous être joints à nous aujourd’hui.

JH : Merci, je vous en prie.