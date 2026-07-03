Defence Advisory Groups seek new local co-chairs

By Trident Staff

The dynamic season of summer has left three Defence Advisory Groups (DAGs) in search of new co-chairs in the Atlantic region.

The advisory groups play a vital role in the cultural change efforts of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) with volunteers meeting on a monthly basis to advise military leadership on Employment Equity (EE) policy issues relevant to the groups they represent.

The role of the co-chairs is to facilitate and advise, to lead by example and provide mentorship and guidance across their DAG membership. DAG meetings are facilitated by both a military and civilian co-chair.

The Defence Women’s Advisory Organization (DWAO) and the Atlantic Defence Indigenous Advisory Group (ADIAG) seek civilian co-chairs, while the Atlantic Defence Team Pride Advisory Organization (ADTPAO) seeks both a military and civilian co-chair.

Committee duties are on a volunteer basis with functions often occurring during work hours. The defence advisory teams are the primary point of contact between underrepresented CAF members/employees and the chain of command, implementing policy reviews and changes directly alongside senior staff.

For more information contact:

Halifax.DWAO@forces.gc.ca — Defence Women’s Advisory Organization (DWAO)

HFXADTPAO@forces.gc.ca — Atlantic Defence Team Pride Advisory Organization (ADTPAO)

Halifax.DIAG@forces.gc.ca — Atlantic Defence Indigenous Advisory Group (ADIAG)