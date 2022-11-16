Dedication ceremony honours late HMCS Kootenay sailor

A group representing the HMCS Kootenay “family” travelled to Union Centre in Pictou County, NS on October 22 to attend a dedication ceremony for the Billy Boudreau Brook. The site has been named in honour of CPO2 William Alfred ‘Billy’ Boudreau, who was born in Pictou County and killed in the HMCS Kootenay explosion on October 23, 1969. A plaque at the site gives details of CPO2 Boudreau’s life and military history. Pictured here, from left: Brian Fenwick, Hugh McPhee, Frank Fox, Ches Walters, Bob Savery, Allan “Dinger” Bell, and Ron Hildebrand.