Dedicated sports rep receives Admiral Jones Shield

By PSP Halifax

Congratulations to the latest recipient of the storied Admiral Jones Shield award – MCpl Kody Duffett!

The Admiral Jones Shield is awarded annually to the non-commissioned service member who contributes most in conduct, sportsmanship, and character in sports activities throughout Formation Halifax. MCpl Duffett’s award covers the 2022 sports season, but he was presented and photographed with the Shield just before the recent holiday break.

MCpl Duffett demonstrated an outstanding commitment to the Fitness and Sports program at Formation Halifax in 2022. As Unit Sports Rep for 12 AMS, he worked closely with PSP to coordinate and promote all aspects of Wing Cup and Mega intra-Unit sports competitions. At the Regional level, he was a member of the Shearwater Hockey, Badminton, and Golf teams. In addition to the promotion of physical fitness, he contributed to the mental health and wellbeing of his unit and the community through organizing large functions, acting as unit professional development coordinator, assisting the 12 Wing Mess Administration to set up a Wing Golf Simulator League, and assisting with Feed Nova Scotia food hamper deliveries. His dedication, leadership and conduct serve as an excellent example for all CAF members.