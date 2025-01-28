The Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces issued a news release on January 27, 2025 regarding the recent death of a Royal Canadian Navy sailor.

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) is deeply saddened to announce that the sailor lost during an incident in Halifax on January 24, 2025 was Petty Officer, 2nd Class (PO2) Gregory Applin.

PO2 Applin was a Weapons Engineering Technician serving in His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Montréal at the time of his tragic death. He died as a result of an incident during small boat operations in the Bedford Basin.

PO2 Applin joined the RCN in 2005 and sailed nearly 500 days aboard HMC Ships during his 19 years in uniform. He had most recently deployed to the Indo-Pacific in 2024 aboard HMCS Montréal under Operation HORIZON. PO2 Applin also served aboard HMC Ships Halifax and Toronto on operations and exercises around the world and served as an instructor at Naval Fleet School Atlantic.

PO2 Applin leaves behind a loving family and many friends and colleagues. Out of respect for the grieving family, members of the media are asked to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult period.

“The loss of Petty Officer Gregory Applin is a heartbreaking moment for the entire Canadian Armed Forces. His lifelong dedication to service alongside his death reminds us all of the sacrifices that our members and their families make in service to Canada. My deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”

General Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff

“My thoughts are with the family, friends and shipmates of Petty Officer Gregory Applin. We are reminded that the work we do is dangerous, and the tragic loss of one of our own so close to home will leave a lasting imprint on our entire Navy family.”

Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee, Commander Royal Canadian Navy

“Petty Officer Applin was a dedicated sailor, husband and father. My sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. May you take comfort in your memories and know that we are here to support you.”

Rear-Admiral Josée Kurtz, Commander Maritime Forces Atlantic