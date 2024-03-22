Dartmouth’s COVE joins NATO accelerator network

By Trident Staff

The Centre for Ocean Ventures & Entrepreneurship (COVE), a marine tech sector focused accelerator based in Dartmouth, will be joining the NATO Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) program alongside Communitech, a Waterloo, Ontario based company.

An announcement was made on March 15 at COVE’s waterfront facility in Dartmouth. Along with the two accelerators, 13 test centres in locations across Canada were also announced as new members of DIANA.

As part of the DIANA network, COVE will provide support to start-up businesses, technology companies and researchers looking to develop products for the alliance’s defence industries. Those chosen to receive support through DIANA will have access to grants, mentorship and the use of test centres.

“Canada is a hub for defence innovation – and Canadian innovators have a great deal to offer our NATO Allies. Today, I congratulate all the Canadian accelerators and test centres for being selected to join NATO’s defence innovation network. The integration of our domestic experts with NATO’s DIANA will strengthen our capacity to develop cutting-edge solutions to the security challenges faced by Canada and our NATO Allies,” said Minister of National Defence Bill Blair in a news release.

Accelerators work with small businesses and start-ups to boost their business knowledge and provide logistical support. This help typically lasts anywhere from two to six months with an end goal that the participating business is ready to stand on their own and compete in their chosen market.

COVE won’t be the city’s only link to the DIANA network. It was announced in 2022 that Halifax will be the home of the North American Regional Office for the DIANA network.