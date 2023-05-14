CPO1 Gilles Grégoire retires as CAF CWO

By DND

The Canadian Armed Forces Chief Warrant Officer (CAF CWO) is the most senior Non-Commissioned Member in the Canadian Armed Forces. Established in 1978, this role requires exceptional leadership qualities, as well as an unwavering commitment to the values and principles of military ethos.

After 36 years of devoted service, we bid farewell to Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Gilles Grégoire and welcomed the 15th CAF CWO, Chief Warrant Officer Bob McCann, in a change of appointment ceremony. The event took place on April 14 at Carling Campus and was live streamed on CAF Facebook and YouTube to allow people who could not be present to witness the event.

The ceremony was presided over by the Chief of the Defence Staff, General Wayne Eyre, who reflected on the past two years working with CPO 1 Grégoire. He highlighted CPO1 Grégoire’s instrumental role in the development of the new military ethos, Trusted to Serve, and recognized his significant contribution as the Champion of the Osside Institute, the Centre of Excellence for NCM Professional Development. Gen Eyre’s words reminded everyone of the importance of CPO1 Grégoire’s tremendous contributions that brought welcome stability to the institution.

In a heartfelt address, CPO1 Grégoire was visibly emotional while sharing some memories from his watch as a sailor and CAF CWO. He thanked his family, friends, shipmates and mentors and left us with some kind words for the future generation, ‘’to the members of the Canadian Armed Forces… you are the best sailors, soldiers, aviators, and operators Canada has to offer. You are the future, you are instrumental to Canada’s safety and prosperity.’’

We welcome CWO Bob McCann as the new CAF CWO, and wish CPO 1 Grégoire fair winds and following seas as he embarks on a well-deserved retirement.