COVID-19 updates

Local and national COVID-19 Resources, Information and Updates

By CFB Halifax,

The following is a list of CFB Halifax-specific information and updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as provincial and federal information, guidelines and resources.

Information will be added/amended and time stamped as it becomes available. We thank you for your patience and flexibility, as this is a rapidly evolving issue. Stay safe, everyone.

CFB Halifax Base Updates:

Core Services Only. Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, CFB Halifax will follow the national direction and revert to core services only within Base branches. These core services personnel have been identified. All other Defence Team personnel, both military and civilian, are to conduct work from home, where possible. This measure will continue for three weeks for military and civilian members of Base Executive Services, Base Administration, Base Information Services, Base Logistics and Port Operations and Emergency Services.

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, CFB Halifax will follow the national direction and revert to core services only within Base branches. These core services personnel have been identified. All other Defence Team personnel, both military and civilian, are to conduct work from home, where possible. This measure will continue for three weeks for military and civilian members of Base Executive Services, Base Administration, Base Information Services, Base Logistics and Port Operations and Emergency Services. Dental Services. Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, 1 Dental Unit Det Halifax will be focusing primarily on urgent/emergency dental treatment. All regularly booked appointments are postponed. After April 6th, unless otherwise directed by the CDS, postponed members are to call reception to rebook. The Shearwater Dental Clinic will be pausing operations. All patients in this AOR can access urgent/emergency dental treatment in Stadacona. If you are deploying and require a screening/treatment please call dental reception at 721-8960 to arrange an appointment. If you require after hours emergency dental care, contact the Duty Dentist: 902-499-4133 or the Duty Dent Tech: 902-499-6346. Point of contact: Dental Reception 721-8960.

Parking. Effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, CFB Halifax will enforce its weekend parking policy. Parking enforcement will continue to patrol inside HMC Dockyard, Willow Park, Windsor Park and Stadacona for cars parked inappropriately. Reception zones will be patrolled to ensure that reserved parking and accessible parking spots remain clear.

Effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, CFB Halifax will enforce its weekend parking policy. Parking enforcement will continue to patrol inside HMC Dockyard, Willow Park, Windsor Park and Stadacona for cars parked inappropriately. Reception zones will be patrolled to ensure that reserved parking and accessible parking spots remain clear. IT Help Desk. The Base Information Services Help Desk is operational, however IT support is focused on core services only. Please do not call with non-essential requests at this time. The Help Desk can be reached at 427-1515.

The Base Information Services Help Desk is operational, however IT support is focused on core services only. Please do not call with non-essential requests at this time. The Help Desk can be reached at 427-1515. Activities, Events and Facilities. Effective March 16, 2020, CFB Halifax activities, events and facilities will be impacted for three weeks. Impacts include: Cessation of all group activities and events (unless essential for operations or Force Generation); Cancellation of all visits, tours and events on the Base (contracted service support personnel are authorized); Suspension of CAF sports activities including PSP Halifax Special Interest Activities (Curling, Golf, Falls Lake, Yacht Club, etc.); Closure of the Dockyard and 12 Wing Fitness, Sports and Recreation Centres and all mini gyms; Closure of the Naval Museum of Halifax; and Closure of the dining halls and messes for all but essential services, focused on members who live on base and individuals supporting critical operations or Force Generation activities.



Federal websites:

Government of Canada COVID-19 Updates: https://www.canada.ca/coronaviru

Joint DM/CDS statement on COVID-19: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/maple-leaf/defence/2020/03/joint-dm-cds-statement-novel-coronavirus-covid-19.html?fbclid=IwAR1rpMbeqTFRU-sEnw_steSuvrSXCeXd-_pF45TDmezvrz1HJfj0Nmph9QA

DND – Information Regarding Flexible Work Arrangements and Leave: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/maple-leaf/defence/2020/03/information-regarding-flexible-work-arrangements-leave.html

Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat – COVID-19 information for Federal Public Servants: https://www.canada.ca/en/government/publicservice/covid-19.html

Public service and military – Information for Government of Canada employees: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) https://www.canada.ca/en/government/publicservice/covid-19.html

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for employees (COVID-19): https://www.canada.ca/content/dam/tbs-sct/documents/FAQ-COVID-19-eng.docx

Public Health – Know the Difference: Self-monitoring, self-isolation and isolation for COVID-19: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/publications/diseases-conditions/self-monitoring-self-isolation-isolation-for-covid-19.html

Provincial websites:

Province of Nova Scotia: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/

Nova Scotia’s Department of Health and Wellness: https://novascotia.ca/dhw/

Social Media:

Facebook | Canadian Armed Forces @CanadianForces

Facebook | Department of National Defence @NationalDefenceGC

Facebook | Health Canada @HealthyCdns

Twitter | Canadian Armed Forces @CanadianForce

Twitter | Department of National Defence @NationalDefence

Twitter | Health Canada @GovCanHealth

Twitter | Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer @CPHO_Canada

Twitter | Prime Minister Justin Trudeau @CanadianPM

Twitter | Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland @DeputyPM_Canada

Twitter | Nova Scotia’s Department of Health and Wellness @nshealth

Support Resources:

If you need support, please don’t struggle alone. The 24-7 Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is available to all of you. You can also access the Public Service Healthcare Plan (PSHP) or use the nationwide Specialized Organizational Services (SOS)

Canadian Forces Member Assistance Program: 1-800-268-7708

Family Info Line: 1-800-866-4546

Mental Health Crisis Line: 24/7. 1-866-996-0991

Other: